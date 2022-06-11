Monsoon Update on June 11|Heatwave to continue in Delhi for 2 more days; Intense rain in Sikkim, North Bengal

Intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and the sub-Himalayan region of West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days, while Delhi may continue to suffer from heatwave conditions for the next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.

The heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and the adjoining East India during the next two days, said the weather office.

IMD added that southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the central Arabian sea, entire Goa, some parts of Konkan, and some more parts of Karnataka.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, even as the weather office predicted partly skies with possibility of light thunderstorms during the day.

The city's maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions, a Skymet Weather report said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (315) category around 9am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.