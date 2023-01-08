 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Rapid urbanisation may have caused Joshimath’s sinking; Experts, residents weigh in

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Experts add that Joshimath is sinking largely on account of a breached aquifer, an underground layer of rock that holds water. And while the Rishi Ganga disaster of 2021 accelerated the problem, we have known about it for decades.

All construction activity in and around Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District has been halted in the wake of cracks appearing in buildings in the town due to land subsidence, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said on Saturday. (Image: ANI)

Joshimath in Uttarakhand, the gateway to pilgrimage centres such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib as well as the international skiing resort Auli and the Valley of Flowers, is sinking.

The historical town also has strategic importance, as the cantonment at Joshimath is closest to the China border.

More than 600 houses in the area and roads connecting the town have developed cracks. The town is sinking (land subsidence), largely on account of a breached aquifer, an underground layer of rock that holds water, say geological experts and warn that the town is unlikely to survive.

Over the years, several hydroelectric, road and tunnel construction projects have also been approved, they say.

Sequence of events and what is being done now

On Friday, a temple collapsed in Singdhar ward of Joshimath, causing alarm among the residents who have been living here in fear of an impending disaster. The temple had been abandoned after it developed huge cracks over the past 15 days.