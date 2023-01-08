MC Explains: Rapid urbanisation may have caused Joshimath’s sinking; Experts, residents weigh in

Joshimath in Uttarakhand, the gateway to pilgrimage centres such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib as well as the international skiing resort Auli and the Valley of Flowers, is sinking.

The historical town also has strategic importance, as the cantonment at Joshimath is closest to the China border.

More than 600 houses in the area and roads connecting the town have developed cracks. The town is sinking (land subsidence), largely on account of a breached aquifer, an underground layer of rock that holds water, say geological experts and warn that the town is unlikely to survive.

Over the years, several hydroelectric, road and tunnel construction projects have also been approved, they say.

Sequence of events and what is being done now

On Friday, a temple collapsed in Singdhar ward of Joshimath, causing alarm among the residents who have been living here in fear of an impending disaster. The temple had been abandoned after it developed huge cracks over the past 15 days.

The same day, the Centre constituted a six-member committee to undertake a ‘rapid study’ on land subsidence in Joshimath and its overall impact. The committee is tasked with examining the impact of hydro projects and highway projects in the area that may have had an impact on the flow of the Ganga leading to gradual sinking of the land.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 7 conducted an aerial and ground inspection of the town and met with the displaced families. “Evacuating affected families in the danger zone to safe locations is the government's priority for now," he said, adding that the government is working on a long-term rehabilitation strategy.

He has said that suitable places for relocation of residents near Pipalkoti and Gauchar are also being identified. He had earlier ordered immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks.

All construction activities related to mega projects like the Char Dham all-weather road and the National Thermal Power Corporation's hydel project have been stopped till further orders. The Auli ropeway has been stopped after a huge crack developed beneath it.

The immediate steps, say experts, should be relocating the residents to ‘safe locations’ keeping in mind that their livelihoods should not be impacted. Names of two areas that have come up are Pipalkothi, which is around 30 km away and Gauchar, which is around 90 km away.

Residents’ speak

Prakash Bhotiyal is among the 600 people residing in the area whose house has developed cracks. “We heard noises at around 2 am on January 2. It was a shattering sound. When I woke up in the morning, I saw that cracks had developed all over my house,” he told Moneycontrol. Bhotiyal says rampant construction and blasting work in the area led Joshimath to this point.

Cracks have developed not only in the house where he currently resides and which he built in 2008, but also in his ancestral house a few kilometres away. “We hope the government relocates us to a safe area, not far from this place so that our livelihoods are not lost,” Bhotiyal adds.

Residents were initially unhappy about the indifference with which the government treated the warnings pertaining to the state of the buildings in the town due to ongoing construction activity. They hold the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project mainly responsible for the situation.

"We have been drawing the attention of authorities for the past 14 months, but no one heard us,” Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convenor Atul Sati said, pointing out that land subsidence had impacted several houses in November 2021 itself. "Last year we had approached Professor S.P. Sati, who along with Shubhra Sharma and Navin Juyal, has put together a report on the town titled ‘Towards understanding the cause of soil creep and land subsidence around historical Joshimath town, Uttrakhand Himalaya'."

Prof. S.P. Sati is associate professor in the environment department of forestry in Ranichauri, Tehri at Veer Chandar Singh Garhwali University, Uttarakhand.

Recently the town observed a bandh to protest against administrative indifference to the plight of residents and the “NTPC projects which have led to its gradual sinking. The district administration subsequently put a stop to the construction of Helang bypass by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), work on the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and other construction work undertaken by the municipality with immediate effect till further orders,” said Atul Sati.

Harsh Dobhal, professor at Doon University and an expert on Himalayan societies, points out that the sinking of Joshimath is significant in the sense that it is not merely the physical sinking of a town, it is also the sinking of the cultural and social fabric of a society, its people, their traditions and opportunities of livelihood.

“This is clearly a man-made disaster that is seemingly a natural one, caused largely due to unplanned migration, urbanisation, construction and requires long term solutions and planning,” he told Moneycontrol.

Rapid urbanisation

Joshimath is enroute to Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib and Valley of Flowers and Auli. For this reason, several hotels and restaurants have come up all over the area. The local population migrating here from villages in search of jobs, to the floating population that ‘passes’ this town enroute to these destinations, not to mention the construction activity that has taken place, has put pressure on this town which it is unable to cope with.

“There’s a social pattern here that is being followed - people from small villages migrating to big towns such as Joshimath in search of jobs and people from big towns moving to big cities such as Dehradun. All along there is unplanned development and Joshimath is a phenomenon which is a consequence of a certain unplanned model of development where there is rampant construction and poor drainage facilities,” Dobhal explains.

Also, land in the hills has a certain carrying capacity and that has been exceeded. While relocating these people is a short-term solution, it has to be done. It is similar to rescuing people from a fire that has spread, he adds.

Historical backdrop

Joshimath, also known as Joytrimath, was the capital of Katyuri dynasty around 7th century AD. It was around this time that the slopes of Joshimath began to witness increasing human presence. Further, the town is highly revered as it was established as one of the four 'Maths' by Adi Shankaracharya and is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath.

As per the 2011 census, the local population of the town was around 20,000 which has since then increased significantly and may be around 40,000 today, say experts. There has since then been a corresponding increase in urban activity, too. There is also a 3 lakh-plus floating pilgrimage population - people transit the town enroute to Badrinath during the summers. Auli has also evolved as a winter sports destination and provides employment opportunities to the locals.

“While both economy and ecology of any town is expected to go hand in hand, it’s not been the case for this town and that’s largely due to the existing resources base and the geological fragility of the terrain,” explains Prof. S.P. Sati.

Geographical factors

From a geographical point of view, Joshimath is located on old landslide deposit - this was first reported by Heim and Gansser back in 1939. According to them, the slopes dominated by massive boulders between Joshimath and Tapovan were triggered by a landslide in the geological past from a mountain crest located at around 4000 m in the east of Kauri pass. These slopes were subsequently inhabited as they provided the required soil cover for agriculture, vegetation for fuel and fodder. The multiple streams and natural springs recharging area in the upper alpine catchment provided much needed water for irrigation and domestic consumption, explains Sati.

“However, something went wrong during the late '60s, when this religious and historical town began to show evidence of slope creep associated with subside at many locations, thus threatening the livelihood of the people along with the existence township. The threat became so alarming that in 1976, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a committee to investigate the causes of land subsidence, which is popularly known as the Mishra committee report, (1976),” he says.

The committee recommended that further construction in the area should be done only after examining the stability of the site, and restriction should be placed on excavation on slopes; no boulders should be removed either by digging or blasting and no tree should be cut on the landslide zone. It also recommended that extensive plantation work be launched in the area particularly, between Marwari and Joshimath, and the cracks, which had developed on the slopes, be sealed. And that on the foot hill hanging boulders should be provided with appropriate support and anti-scour or river training measures should be taken up. It was also emphasized that there should be a blanket ban on collecting constructional material from a radius of 5 km of the Joshimath town, says Sati.

Although these locations have been witnessing soil creep/land subsidence for a few decades, the process accelerated after November 2021 following the Rishi Ganga disaster.

“We have observed that the hyper-concentrated flood discharge destabilized the old landslide deposits creating landslide scars at multiple location by toe erosion along the Dhauli Ganga till Marwari (located below Joshimath). Such landslide scars may progressively move up slope (analogous to the reservoir draw down effect), thus causing land subsidence. The process may continue till toe of the landslide is stabilized. This may persist for years or decades, provided there is no further destabilization of the slopes by either anthropogenic process (road cutting/widening, excavation of boulders and inadequate provision for the disposal of domestic water) or natural process (toe erosion) by the Dhauli Ganga or the multiple tributary streams incising through the old landslide deposits,” he says.

The bitter truth is that Joshimath is subsiding and there are no geo-engineering measures to save the area. The only solution available is to relocate people to a safer place but not far from their means of livelihood, he says.

Atul Sati adds that residents want to be moved to safer areas close to Joshimath so that the economic fabric is not disturbed, and people continue to live close to their ancestral dwellings. “We have suggested four parcels - sanrakshan vibhaag land which is around 100 nalli, van bhibhag land which is around 200-300 nalli, kotifarm land which is around 400-500 nalli and government acquired land in Auli,” he told Moneycontrol.

R.K. Pandey, former professor of geography and executive director, disaster management and mitigation, government of Uttarakhand, says that the government’s priority should be relocate the people of Joshimath to safer areas, closer to where they live, so that their livelihoods are not impacted. Going forward, environment impact analysis of all projects in the region should be taken up earnestly. These should not be restricted to Joshimath alone but other hill towns such as Kedarnath, Nainital, Mussoorie among others.

“Time the government came up with a land-use policy. A landslide vulnerability atlas was last published in 2003 that had said that 70 percent of the area in Uttarakhand is susceptible to landslides. This meant that 30 percent were either under snow or part of water bodies, forcing people to settle in risky zones,” he says.

Another reason why Joshimath has come under tremendous stress is because like most settlements in the Himalayan zone, this one too is located on debris which in any case are susceptible to degradation and now additionally they have exceeded their carrying capacity.

“Joshimath's foundation is vulnerable as it was developed on the debris of a landslide triggered by an earthquake more than a century ago. It's located in seismic zone V, which is more prone to earthquakes,” Pandey says.

Secondly, RCC reinforced cement concrete is used rampantly in this zone. “Where you should have built only one storey, you have built four. By cutting roads, you have disturbed slopes, which is technically referred to as coefficient of static friction or angle of repose,” he explains.