Live News: ED raids are underway at multiple locations in Delhi in National Herald money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate today carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.
Position of Chinese side is clear, we've sent serious demarches to US: Chinese Foreign ministry spox
We're closely following itinerary of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. If US continues to stand on wrong path we'll take strong & resolute measures to ensure our sovereignty & security, said Chinese Foreign ministry spox on US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan
She added, China and US through different channels have maintained close communication. We've repeatedly expressed our strong opposition to potential visit of Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan & that it's a sensitive issue & how dangerous it could be.
Moreover, any counter-measure that China will take to be justified in response to unscrupulous behavior of US and its oblivion to China's demarches, & China only exercising right entitled to any independent country, she said.
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
Total 8 cases of monkeypox detected in India
India has detected a total of 8 monkeypox cases so far, of which five have history of foreign travel, health minister says in Rajya Sabha.
SC issues notice to Centre regarding ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on pleas challenging the Central government’s order ofextending the term of the ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by one more year.
Sanjay Raut money laundering case | ED raids taking place at two different locations in Mumbai
Kerala | Another monkeypox case reported in the state
A 30-year-old is undergoing treatment in Malappuram. He had reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE: Kerala Health Minister Veena George
This is the fifth case of monkeypox in the state.
Income Tax raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers
Income tax sleuths on Tuesday held searches at the premises linked to some well known Tamil cinema producers, official sources said.
The raids were being reportedly carried out at multiple locations in the state, including Madurai.
Breaking: ED carried out multiple searches in the alleged National Herald money laundering case
Enforcement Directorate today carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.
Arrested accused in SSC recruitment scam, Arpita Mukherjee says, "the money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence".
Cash & jewellery worth crores was recovered from her Kolkata residence by police.
Delhi | Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih meets PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House
Kerala | Meteorological Department has issued 'Red' alert for very heavy rain in 10 districts including Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram & Calicut for today.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms and lightning over southern India, including parts of Telangana, Lakshadweep, Goa, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala during August 2-5.
ED files affidavit in SC opposing British citizen Christian Michel's plea seeking bail in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam
ED tells SC that during the course of Michel's custodial interrogation, he tried to pass confidential papers to his counsel at the time of legal access.
ED states before SC that further probe in the present case is ongoing and many crucial documents are required to be collected for the purpose of the investigation. Therefore, it is strongly apprehended that he might try to tamper with the witnesses or evidence.
We have successfully discharged the patient who was Delhi's first case of monkeypox: Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital, Delhi
The man recovered in 25 days as all symptoms waned away. He went back being very healthy & happy, said Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital, Delhi.
He added, the patient tested for Monkeypox is from the African sub-continent & had a history of fever, skin eruption & rashes on different parts of the body. He has been kept in an isolation facility & a team of experts taking care of him
We're giving supportive treatment along with conducting various tests of the patient. As of now, 1 confirmed case of monkeypox from Nigeria while 2 suspected cases are there, Suresh Kumar said.
Monsoon session | Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon soon after House proceedings begin
Jaipur | No monkeypox case in Rajasthan till now: Rajasthan Health minister Parsadi Lal Meena
Two persons with symptoms have been referred here from Bharatpur and Kishangarh, their samples have been sent to Pune, test reports awaited. We are fully prepared to deal with monkeypox, saidRajasthan Health minister Parsadi Lal Meena.
Darjeeling, West Bengal | NH10 connecting Siliguri to Gangtok and Kalimpong blocked at Birik Dara due to a landslide
- TMC has been lying from the very beginning, Arpita Mukherjee is a political personality. She used to be part of the political campaign of Partha Chatterjee & other programmes of TMC. They are trying to deny the charges: West Bengal BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar (ANI)
Live News Updates August 2: First suspected case of monkeypox reported in Rajasthan, samples sent to NIV Pune
- A 20 year old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease is the first suspected case of monkeypox in Rajasthan.
- He has been admitted to a government hopsital and kept under observation.
- His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences said.
- The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.
President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Harjinder Kaur for winning a bronze medal in women's 71kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022
Live News Updates August 2: Red alert issued in several districts in Kerala: IMD
- Red alert for rain has been issued in 7 districts & orange alert in 2 districts of Kerala.
- Very heavy rainfall alert has been issued in southern districts. 6 deaths have already been reported due to rain.
- 5 houses destroyed & 55 houses partially destroyed: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)
Live News Updates August 2: Kamala Harris to announce $1 billion to states for floods, extreme heat
- Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed Biden administration efforts to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California.
- Harris was set to announce more than $1 billion in grants available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters. Read more.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Schedule:
Lawn Bowls
1 PM: India vs New Zealand in Women's Pairs - Section B - Round 1
India vs New Zealand in Women's Triples - Section C - Round 1
Weightlifting- 2 PM: Women's 76kg - Final (Punam Yadav)
Athletics- 2:30 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round (M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees
Yahiya)
Swimming- 3:04 PM: Men's 200m Backstroke - Heat 2 (Srihari Nataraj)
4:10 PM: Men's 1500m Freestyle - Heat 1 (Advait Page)
Lawn Bowls
4:15 PM: India vs South Africa in Women's Fours - Gold Medal Match
Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy (New Zealand) in Men's Singles - Section D
- Round 1
Artistic Gymnastics- 5:30 PM: Men's Vault - Final (Satyajit Mondal)
Swimming- 4:28 PM: Men's 1500m Freestyle - Heat 2 (Kushagra Rawat)
Table Tennis- 6:00 PM: Men's Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification)
Weightlifting- 6:30 PM: Men's 96kg - Final (Vikas Thakur)
Hockey- 6:30 PM: India vs England Women - Pool A
Artistic Gymnastics- 6:35 PM: Men's Parallel Bars - Final (Saif Sadik Tamboli)
Squash- 8:30 PM: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) in Women's Singles -
Plate Semifinal
Lawn Bowls- 8:45 PM: India vs Fiji in Men's Fours - Section C - Round 1
India vs England in Women's Triples - Section C - Round 2
Squash- 9:15 PM: Saurav Ghosal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) in Men's Singles Semifinal
Badminton- 10 PM: Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (Subject to qualification)
Weightlifting- 11 PM: Women's 87kg - Final (Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara)
Boxing- 11:45 PM: Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) in 63.5kg-67kg (Welterweight) -
Round of 16
Athletics- 12:03 AM: Men's High Jump Qualifying Round (Tejaswin Shankar)
Commonwealth Games 2022
- India enters mixed team badminton final, set up clash with mighty Malaysia
- Indian boxer Amit Panghal storms into men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals
Commonwealth Games 2022: Lawn Bowls gets identity through 'Awesome Foursome'
- Success trickled in from the most unexpected corner for India at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday when an unknown unit of four women assured the country of a historic medal in rarely followed lawn bowls.
- Coming together from as diverse fields as police, teaching and administration, the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, finally have something to answer back to naysayers.
- Their new-found success is not expected to trigger a revolution and launch a quick transformation of the sport but a CWG medal could still prove to be a huge step in that direction as it might result in more Indians embracing the sport. (PTI)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5: India to compete in Women's Lawn Ball, Badminton, TT, WeightliftingCommonwealth Games 2022 Day 5: India to compete in Women's Lawn Ball, Badminton, TT, Weightlifting are also in focus today.
PM congratulates Harjinder Kaur for winning a bronze medal in women's 71kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals in Judo and weightlifting
- Indian Judoka Sushila Devi won the silver medal in the women's 48kg category.
- Vijay Kumar won a bronze medal in men's 60 kg category in Judo.
- Harjinder Kaur won the bronze medal in the clean and jerk category in women's 71 kg weightlifting.
- India's medal tally after Day 4 is at nine.
Live News Updates August 2: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
- Multiple people were shot dead in Northeast Washington, not far from Capitol Hill on Monday night.
- According to a tweet from the Metropolitan police department, there was a report of multiple victims but the police didn't reveal the numbers. (ANI)
Income Tax raid at movie producer Anbu Chezliyanin's properties in Tamil Nadu
- The Income Tax department conducted raids at properties related to financier & movie producer Anbu Chezliyanin at over 10 places in the state including Chennai & Madurai: Sources (ANI)
Live News Updates August 2: Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit would undermine US-China ties, says China
- A visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would undermine China and the United States' relationship, China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said on Monday.
- Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese warnings to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip.
- "Such a visit is apparently very much dangerous, very much provocative," Zhang told a news conference to mark the start of China's presidency of the U.N. Security Council for August. "If such a visit happens it will also undermine the relationship between China and the United States."
- He also said that such a visit by Pelosi should not be compared to the last time a U.S. House speaker visited the island claimed by Beijing in 1997. (Reuters)
Live News Updates August 2: Nancy Pelosi expected to arrive in Taiwan today, sources say
- U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling" over the visit.
- One person familiar with Pelosi's itinerary said that most of her planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday, and that it was possible that her delegation would arrive in Taiwan early on Wednesday.
- Taiwan newspaper Liberty Times said Pelosi's delegation was due to arrive at 10:20 p.m. (1420 GMT) on Tuesday, without naming sources. (Reuters)
Live News Updates August 2: Grateful to President Biden for this latest victory against terrorism, say 9/11 survivors on Al Zawahiri killing
- President Joe Biden announced Monday that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in a drone strike in Kabul.
- 9/11 Justice, a grassroots organization comprising 9/11 survivors, first responders and family members who lost loved ones that day, said it was grateful to President Biden for this latest victory in the fight against terrorism.
- "This is a significant step forward and is particularly meaningful to the 9/11 community as we continue our years-long battle for justice and accountability," 9/11 Justice said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.
Live News Updates August 2: Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in Kabul drone strike, claims US
- President Joe Biden announced Monday that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in a drone strike in Kabul.
- In a somber televised address, Biden said he gave the final go-ahead for the high-precision strike that successfully targeted Zawahiri in the Afghan capital over the weekend. Read more.
