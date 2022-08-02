 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: ED raids are underway at multiple locations in Delhi in National Herald money laundering case

Moneycontrol News
Aug 02, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Latest News Live: Enforcement Directorate today carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

August 02, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Position of Chinese side is clear, we've sent serious demarches to US: Chinese Foreign ministry spox

We're closely following itinerary of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. If US continues to stand on wrong path we'll take strong & resolute measures to ensure our sovereignty & security, said Chinese Foreign ministry spox on US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan

She added, China and US through different channels have maintained close communication. We've repeatedly expressed our strong opposition to potential visit of Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan & that it's a sensitive issue & how dangerous it could be.

Moreover, any counter-measure that China will take to be justified in response to unscrupulous behavior of US and its oblivion to China's demarches, & China only exercising right entitled to any independent country, she said.

August 02, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

August 02, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Total 8 cases of monkeypox detected in India

India has detected a total of 8 monkeypox cases so far, of which five have history of foreign travel, health minister says in Rajya Sabha.

August 02, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

SC issues notice to Centre regarding ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on pleas challenging the Central government’s order ofextending the term of the ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by one more year.

August 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Sanjay Raut money laundering case | ED raids taking place at two different locations in Mumbai

August 02, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Kerala | Another monkeypox case reported in the state

A 30-year-old is undergoing treatment in Malappuram. He had reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

This is the fifth case of monkeypox in the state.

August 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Income Tax raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

Income tax sleuths on Tuesday held searches at the premises linked to some well known Tamil cinema producers, official sources said.

The raids were being reportedly carried out at multiple locations in the state, including Madurai.

August 02, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Breaking: ED carried out multiple searches in the alleged National Herald money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate today carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

August 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Arrested accused in SSC recruitment scam, Arpita Mukherjee says, "the money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence".

Cash & jewellery worth crores was recovered from her Kolkata residence by police.

August 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Delhi | Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih meets PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House