It will be a while before India and Pakistan can have a meaningful dialogue. Here’s why

Pranay Sharma
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Pakistan’s parliamentary elections are likely to be held in August. A new prime minister with a stable government may be confident in resuming talks with India. However, by then, the ruling BJP-led coalition in India will be gearing up for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Sharif told the Dubai-based Al Arabia TV that Pakistan has learned its lesson after three wars with India and said it now wants peace with its neighbour. (Image: Reuters)

Shehbaz Sharif’s declaration that Pakistan would hold talks with India only if the Narendra Modi government restored Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which guaranteed a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, appears to have rendered the possibility of a resumption of talks between the two estranged neighbours a non-starter.

It also shows the Pakistani Prime Minister is concerned that an offer for talks with India, without any assurances of major concessions on Kashmir by New Delhi, will prove problematic for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-led coalition in that country’s forthcoming parliamentary election.

On Monday, Prime Minister Sharif told the Dubai-based Al Arabia TV that Pakistan has learned its lesson after three wars with India and said it now wants peace with its neighbour.

Sharif said he has asked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the President of the United Arab Emirates, to use his friendly ties with India to bring the two sides to discuss all outstanding issues. He said Pakistan wanted “sincere and serious” talks with India on “burning issues” such as Kashmir.

“My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is let us sit at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve all our burning issues, like Kashmir,” he said.

Conditions apply