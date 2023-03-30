 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic expand codeshare network with new destinations across India

Mar 30, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

With more opportunities to earn Virgin Points and Tier Points on every codeshare flight with IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club members may reach their rewards more quickly.

British carrier Virgin Atlantic announced on March 30 an expansion of its codeshare partnership with India's biggest airline IndiGo, which will offer customers even more travel options across India by adding more cities under the coverage.

Customers will now be able to purchase a single ticket that would connect them seamlessly from cities like Varanasi, Srinagar, Goa, Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai to London and beyond, Virgin Atlantic said in a press release.

In total, the partnership is adding 19 destinations to its existing portfolio making it a total of 35 destinations.

The initial codeshare destinations between the two carriers in India included Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Pune, Vadodara and Vizag.