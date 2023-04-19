 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s population expected to rise for next three decades before starting to decline: UN projections

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

India has surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, according to the latest UN data.

As India became the most populous country in the world, UN projections estimate that the country’s population is expected to grow for the next three decades after which it will begin declining.

India has surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, according to the latest UN data. China now has a population of 142.57 crore, thus being the second most populous country, the UN world population dashboard showed.

According to experts, India has achieved the replacement level of fertility but the population will grow due to the momentum phenomenon. Replacement level fertility is the level of fertility at which a population exactly replaces itself from one generation to the next.

The UN analysis stated that India’s population is expected to grow for the next three decades after which it will start declining. According to the United Nations’ World Population Prospects-2022, India’s population by 2050 is expected to rise to 166.8 crore while China’s population would dip to 131.7 crore.