 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Indian-origin engineer at FTX pleads guilty to fraud charges

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

Nishad Singh was the former co-lead engineer of FTX Trading Ltd. He is facing federal charges for his role in a multiyear scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX, the crypto trading platform started by Singh along with Samuel Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang.

FTX

A 27-year old Indian-origin engineer at a crypto asset trading platform has pleaded guilty to charges of commodities fraud.

Nishad Singh was the former co-lead engineer of FTX Trading Ltd. He is facing federal charges for his role in a multiyear scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX, the crypto trading platform started by Singh along with Samuel Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang.

In December last year, federal authorities had charged Bankman-Fried with orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Singh Tuesday. In a parallel action, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also announced charges against Singh.