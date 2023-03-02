 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian approach must guide G20 to face many challenges: France

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

In her remarks at the meeting, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also said that the approach of India's G-20 presidency -- "One Earth One Family One Future" -- must guide the grouping to face many challenges facing the globe.

France on Thursday appeared to rally behind India for hammering out a consensus on a joint communique from the G20 foreign ministers meeting that witnessed sharp divisions between the US-led West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict.

The foreign ministers from the world's largest industrialised and developing nations held crucial deliberations on key global challenges that took place in the backdrop of the increasingly bitter rift between the US-led West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, China's Qin Gang, the UK's James Cleverly and European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles are among those attending the meeting chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.