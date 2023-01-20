India should become producer of technology: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said the Central government wanted India to be a producer of technology and not just a provider of talent.

Chandrasekhar, who holds the portfolio of Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, also said India is focusing on digital eco-system that transforms lives and not just an area of creating opportunity.

In 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Digital India campaign, he laid out a compelling vision and mission that technology will not only create more opportunities for start-ups but also creates an eco-system to transform lives of Indian citizens, the Union Minister said during an interactive programme on Thursday on 'Evolution and growth of Global Capability Centres in India: 2023 and beyond.'

The event was organised by gnani.ai and Tech Bharat in the city "There is a clear vision our Prime Minister has on digital as a space and digital economy in particular. He wants India to be not just a provider of talent but a producer of technology, devices and products," Chandrasekhar said.

According to him, the vision is now turning into reality for everyone to see.

The Union Minister said post COVID, India has the momentum, scale and velocity to achieve the target of five trillion USD economy and the Central government is laser focused to reach there.

India had a few IT and ITES companies, which were essentially providing solutions to the world, but now the country is rich in opportunity, he said. India has ITES companies growing at 15 to 20 per cent per annum and there are Global Capability Centres (GCC) coming up in the start-up eco-system, the electronic space, semiconductor and AI," the Union Minister pointed out. "The conventional narrative around India that India was the cheap place for talent, is now being slowly and systematically replaced by best-in-class talent. The genie is clearly out of the bottle. The genie here is talent, the determination and confidence," Chandrasekhar said.

PTI

