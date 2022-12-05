India keen to take space ties with UAE to 'newer heights', says Union MoS Jitendra Singh

India is keen to take its ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the space sector to "newer heights", said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, while speaking at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate (ADSD) on December 5.

The India-UAE space ties were enhanced five years ago, Singh said, referring to the launch of Emirates' first nanosatellite - ‘Nayif-1’ by the ISRO, in February 2017.

"India and the UAE's space sector has commonalities", the minister said, adding that the combined energy can be harnessed.

Both the countries are counted among those who "respect the international law", and are driven by the goal to "serve humanity" with their space programmes, he added.

Singh was among the keynote speakers at ADSD, which is being organised by the UAE government in Abu Dhabi on December 5-6 to advance the dialogue on global space economy, and the increasing role of private players in the space sector.

Singh, during his address, noted that the Indian government has brought policy amendments over the past few years to facilitate the entry of not only local startups in the space sector, but also to "facilitate the entry of foreign private players".

Earlier, Israel President Isaac Herzgov, while speaking at the event, said India has a strong space programme driven by its "immense" tech prowess and the "wisdom" of its space sector leaders. India, the UAE, and Israel should further deepen their space ties and they, along with other partner countries, "can lead the world" in the space sector. (This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)

Mohammed Uzair Shaikh

READ MORE