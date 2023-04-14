 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, Japan can work together for greater synergy between G7 & G20: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

India holds the annual revolving presidency of G20 countries and Japan is the current president of G7 countries.

India and Japan can work together to achieve greater coordination and synergy between G7 and G20 member countries, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

India holds the annual revolving presidency of G20 countries and Japan is the current president of G7 countries.

Sitharaman said Japan has invited her to the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in May and she is considering attending it.

"We are certainly looking forward to having greater interaction with the Japanese government and because in its capacity as G7 president, we are exploring all the possible areas of cooperation and areas of mutual interest so that we are able to stand together and serve the global requirements as time demands," she said.