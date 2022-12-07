 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India cenbank says digital currency transactions to stay largely anonymous

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

The RBI has begun experiments on both the wholesale and retail versions of e-rupee using blockchain distributed-ledger technology, as an alternative to cash.

Transactions via central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would remain anonymous "to a certain degree", a top official at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday, adding that technology and legal provisions can be explored to ensure that anonymity.

India started the pilot project for its digital currency, or e-rupee, from Nov 1, when it was opened for initial trial.

Then only being used by banks for settlements with each other, the scope of the project was expanded to include consumers and retailers-led transactions from Dec. 1.

"It is possible to get a legal provision to ensure anonymity," deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India, T Rabi Sankar said in a post policy media briefing on Wednesday.

"What exactly will happen will depend on how things evolve, but anonymity is a basic feature of currency and we will have to ensure that (with CBDCs)," Sankar added.