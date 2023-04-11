 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMD monsoon forecast at 12:30 hours IST today: Risk of rain deficit looms large

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

IMD press conference will provide more clarity on India's monsoon situation this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will hold a press conference on “Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2023” at 12:30 pm, IST, today on April 11. Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Dr. M Mohapatra, DGM at IMD will address the press.

The press conference will provide more clarity on the weather pattern that India is likely to experience this monsoon, and to what extent an El Nino can impact rainfall this season.

Companies across several industries such as agriculture, aviation, sports, mining, and retail will be closely watching the weather forecast to help gauge the expectations from this year's monsoon.

Monsoon shortfall possible