 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

IITs to adopt national credit accumulation and transfer framework

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

NCrF is a comprehensive credit framework encompassing elementary, school, higher and vocational education and training.

IIT Delhi

The premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will adopt the National Credit Framework (NCrF) to facilitate earning, transfer and accumulation of credits by students, the IIT Council has decided in its 55th meeting.

NCrF, notified last week, is a comprehensive credit framework encompassing elementary, school, higher and vocational education and training. It also integrates creditisation of learning in various dimensions — academics, vocational skills and experiential learning — as well as relevant experience, proficiency and professional levels.

In the IIT Council meeting held in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar made a presentation on NCrF.

The council decided unanimously to adopt the National Credit Framework and implement it across all IITs.