How Swami Nithyananda and his adherents continue to milk the con

Shantanu Guha Ray
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Nithyananda’s devotees have been going all out to win international legitimacy for Kailasa, his so-called island nation. For now, he remains beyond the reach of the law, despite being accused of heinous crimes

Officials of the MEA say Nithyananda is actually somewhere in the United States, and does not own any island near Ecuador (Image: Twitter/@SriNithyananda)

He faces sexual assault charges and considers himself to be the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH). He claims that he can upend the laws of physics to control the sun, and that he can make cows speak in English. He also claims to have created an island of Hinduism in South America, named Kailasa. Now, amid attempts by an order of white nuns to legitimise Kailasa, the Indian government has distanced itself from the international embarrassment caused by Swami Nithyananda.

While people largely believe that Nithyananda resides on his island-nation of Kailasa, sources told this reporter that he may actually be in the United States, expanding his cult there, and trying to set up a base in California.

The Indian government has made it clear that New Delhi has nothing to do with Swami Nithyananda or his cult and asked Indian missions in the United States and South America to keep a watch on the cult leader.

“I have no comments to offer. This is not something that deserves a comment. There is no official statement. India has nothing to do with Nithyananda or his claim to create a Hindu nation,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, told Moneycontrol in a brief interview.