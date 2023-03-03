 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Himachal Pradesh cabinet nod to implementation of Old Pension Scheme from April 1

Mar 03, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

The Himachal cabinet, which was presided by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, gave its nod to the implementation of the OPS which would put a burden of Rs 1,000-crore on the state exchequer, it said.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) from April 1 in the state, according to an official statement issued here.

The Himachal cabinet, which was presided by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, gave its nod to the implementation of the OPS which would put a burden of Rs 1,000-crore on the state exchequer, it said.

The cabinet also approved the repealing of Himachal Pradesh Loktantra Prahari Samman Adhiniyam, 2021, and Himachal Pradesh Loktantra Prahari Samman Niyam, 2022, providing a monthly pension of Rs 11,000 per month to persons who were jailed during the Emergency, it said.

The cabinet decided that the employees will also be brought under the ambit of General Provident fund (GPF), the statement said.