Govt's immediate steps ensured Indian startups were not adversely impacted by SVB crisis: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for IT and Communications, also noted the rapid strides taken by India in areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Immediate action by the government to help Indian startups in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse ensured they were not adversely impacted by the "minor crisis", Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

He also exhorted the entire startup community to think of the Indian banking sector as their trusted partner.

Vaishnaw, Minister for IT and Communications, also noted the rapid strides taken by India in areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Speaking at India Global Forum event, the Minister said while there was a time when India was only seen as a consumer of technology, today "many global developers like to have Indian start ups, entrepreneurs and academicians as their partners, as technology gets developed".