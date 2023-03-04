 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt soon to launch seed traceability system: Tomar

Mar 04, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the government will soon launch a seed traceability system to ensure the availability of good quality seeds to the farmers.

"This will curb the pilferage in the seed trade sector," Tomar said addressing a two-day Indian Seed Congress organized by the National Seed Association of India in the national capital.

Farmers will benefit from its launch and the people doing good work in the seeds sector will also get help, an official statement quoted Tomar having said at the event.

The government is concerned about obstacles faced in the seeds sector. The suggestions have been received from the stakeholders on the seed traceability system, he added.