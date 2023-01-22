 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on PM Modi, Gujarat riots

Moneycontrol News
Jan 22, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

The directions on blocking access were understood to have been issued by Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on January 20 using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset."

The Centre has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question'.

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims to have investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset", news agency PTI reported.

The directions on blocking access are understood to have been issued by Apurva Chandra, Secretary to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on January 20 using emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

Sources told PTI that senior officials of several ministries, including external affairs, home affairs, and information and broadcasting, examined the documentary and found it to be an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court, sow divisions among various Indian communities, and make unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign governments in India.

Also Read | BBC defends Narendra Modi documentary as 'rigorously researched'

While opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC criticised the Modi government for "censorship", a group of 302 former judges, ex-bureaucrats and veterans slammed the BBC documentary as a "motivated charge sheet against our leader, a fellow Indian and a patriot" and a reflection of "dyed-in-the-wool negativity and unrelenting prejudice".