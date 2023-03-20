 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

EPFO adds 14.86 lakh members in January 2023

Dipti Sharma
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

Around 3.54 lakh members exited the fold of EPFO which was the "lowest exit" in the last four months, the ministry said.

Out of 14.86 lakh subscribers, around 7.77 lakh new members have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time, the statement said.

Retirement fund body EPFO added 14.86 lakh subscribers in January 2023, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Monday.

Around 3.54 lakh members exited the fold of EPFO which was the "lowest exit" in the last four months, the ministry said.

Out of 14.86 lakh subscribers, around 7.77 lakh new members have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time, the statement said.

The provisional payroll data released on Monday also highlighted that approximately 10.62 lakh members re-joined EPFO membership. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus, extending their social security protection.