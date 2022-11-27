 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EC selection, judicial overreach and the problem with 'We are not saying so but it looks like that'

Sandipan Deb
Nov 27, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

The Supreme Court talked about Chief Election Commissioners having had shorter tenures since 1996. The fact is India has had 25 CJIs and 15 CECs in the 26 years since 1996.

In a different case in November 2022, the Supreme Court itself had noted: “There are some things courts can do and some things courts cannot do. We are to look at the judicial aspects.” (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Media reportage of the Supreme Court hearings on a batch of petitions challenging the fairness and transparency of the process of selection of election commissioners (EC) indicate that this may be the latest case of judicial overreach.

In the last decade or so, we have seen many instances of the higher courts intervening in matters that are the responsibility of the legislative or executive branch of the government.

In the EC case, the five-judge Constitutional bench has been making lofty critical comments about the state of the nation and its governance systems. But this sort of off-the-cuff observations has also become routine now.

In the last few days, the judges have remarked:

· That the selection process may be deeply flawed and is possibly being manipulated by the government to find “yes-man” ECs.

· That the “so-called independence (of the ECs) … is completely destroyed... Particularly in view of the disturbing trend we have found...Nobody can question them since there is no check.” And then, quite amazingly, going on to claim: “We are not saying so but it looks like that.”