ED attaches assets worth over Rs 205 crore of Chennai-based firm in money-laundering case

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

The ED said "in order to escape the reach of Indian laws, MGM Maran surrendered his Indian citizenship and obtained Cyprus citizenship".

The ED on Monday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 205 crore of a Chennai-based chemicals manufacturing company and its promoters, days after the Madras High Court refused to entertain the firm's plea against the action initiated by the federal probe agency.

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties of MGM Maran, MGM Anand and their company Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited, it said in a statement.

The total worth of the attached assets is Rs 205.36 crore.

The probe against Maran, a former chairman of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMBL) during 2007, was initially launched by the Chennai Police's central crime branch following which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a criminal case under sections of the PMLA. The police case was lodged on the basis of of a complaint from a private bank.

Maran, along with other directors and officials of the TMBL, "facilitated a deal for the sale of 23.6 per cent shares of TMBL from Indian shareholders to unauthorised overseas persons," the ED alleged.

"MGM Maran acquired undisclosed foreign investments of Rs 293.91 crore directly outside India during the same period. Such undisclosed investments were without the approval of RBI as well as from unexplained and highly dubious sources," it said.