Airlines may soon have to refund in full to passengers if shifted to lower class

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on December 23 announced that it will soon come up with guidelines, asking airlines to issue full refunds to passengers if downgraded to a lower class.

The aviation regulator has also proposed that airlines need to carry a passenger who was downgraded to the lower class in the next available class for free.

These rules will apply to all airlines that operate to and from India.

"The DGCA is in the process of amending its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV... to protect the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket," the regulator said in a statement.

The proposal is to go through stakeholder consultation before the final regulation is published.

