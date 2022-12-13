 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi pollution: Smoke intrusion from farm fires in Oct-Nov lowest in four years, says CSE

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

This October-November, not only have the quantity and intensity of farm fires been comparatively lower but also the meteorological conditions less conducive for transport of the smoke, the green think tank said.

India Gate, Delhi. (Image: Shubham Dhiman via Unsplash)

Not only have the number of farm fires in Punjab and Haryana this season been the lowest since 2016, the national capital also witnessed the least smoke intrusion from stubble burning during October-November in four years, according to a Centre for Science and Environment analysis.

Analysis of data from SAFAR, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecasting agency, shows that smoke from farm fires contributed to PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on 53 days this year, starting October 12.

The figure is lower than the previous three years when smoke intrusion was reported on 56-57 days but higher than the 2018 reading of 48 days.

The highest contribution this year was 34 per cent on November 3. Last year, the share of farm fires in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution peaked to 48 per cent on November 7.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said stubble burning-related smokefall over Delhi depended on two major factors — the number and intensity of farm fires and meteorological conditions conducive for the transportation of the smoke to the national capital.

This October-November, not only have the quantity and intensity of farm fires been comparatively lower but also the meteorological conditions less conducive for transport of the smoke, the green think tank said.