Deakin University becomes first foreign varsity to set up international branch campus in India

Australia’s Deakin University has become the first foreign university that has been approved to set up its international branch campus in India, says the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). The varsity will set up shop in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

IFSCA has received encouraging responses from reputed foreign universities from across the world, it said.

The approval has been granted based on the recommendation of the Committee of Experts set up by GIFT City Company Limited. Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is a central business district, which is under construction in the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat.

Deakin University will be able to offer the same degree courses it offers in Australia in the areas of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and financial management in GIFT IFSC to both Indian and foreign students.

Moneycontrol News