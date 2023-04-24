 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Contempt proceedings against Lalit Modi closed after he tenders unconditional apology

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar took note of an affidavit filed by Modi in which he stated that in future he will not do anything which is inconsistent with the "majesty or dignity of Courts or Indian judiciary" in any manner.

The Supreme Court on Monday closed contempt proceedings against ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi after he tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks against the judiciary in social media posts.

"We accept the unconditional apology. We remind the respondent (Modi) that any such attempt on his part in future, which would tantamount to remotely tarnishing the image of Indian judiciary and courts, will be seen very seriously," it said.

"We accept the unconditional apology with a broad heart because the Court always believes in forgiveness more particularly when an apology is tendered unconditional and from the bottom of the heart...Accepting the apology we close the present proceedings," the bench said.