Congress fires more questions on Adani issue

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

The opposition party also claimed the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) ignored violations of longstanding power-purchase agreements by the Adani group under the Electricity Act.

Jairam Ramesh claimed a CAG report tabled in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha on September 22, 2022 found that the state government had turned a blind eye to environmental violations by the Adani Group. (File Image)

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Union Ministry of Power and Gujarat Pollution Control Board did not take action against the Adani group for environmental violations.

The Adani group has rejected all the allegations against it and has claimed that it has not indulged in any wrongdoing.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed a set of three questions to the prime minister on the Adani group as part of what the opposition party calls the "Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun" series, He has so far asked 99 questions and said these can only be answered by a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe.