CJI Chandrachud recuses from hearing contempt plea against Kunal Kamra

Jan 05, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

A bench headed by the CJI took up the petitions and said, "We will place this matter before a bench to which I (CJI) am not a part of because the comments (tweets) were made on the order, which I have passed."

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday recused himself from hearing a batch of pleas seeking contempt action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the judiciary.

The bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha then listed the matter after two weeks and the CJI, in his administrative capacity will now assign the case to another bench.   Kamra had started publishing the tweets on November 11, 2020, when the top court was hearing an appeal of Arnab Goswami against the Bombay High Court's order rejecting the journalist's plea for interim bail in a 2018 abetment-to-suicide case.

The order granting interim bail to Goswami was passed by a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud.

On January 29, 2021, Kamra in his affidavit had defended his tweets against the judiciary, saying India would be reduced to a "country of incarcerated artists and flourishing lapdogs" if powerful people and institutions show the inability to "tolerate rebuke or criticism".

Kamra, facing contempt proceedings, also said there was a growing culture of intolerance where taking offence is seen as a fundamental right and has been elevated to the status of a "much loved national indoor sport".