China's aggressive actions caused India to join Quad: Mike Pompeo

PTI
Jan 26, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that India, which has charted an independent course on foreign policy, was forced to change its strategic posture and join the four-nation Quad grouping due to China's aggressive actions.

India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 31 months.

India has maintained that the bilateral relationship cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border area.