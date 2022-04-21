Boris Johnson India Visit LIVE Updates: UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Boris Johnson's India Visit Live News: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on his 2 day visit to India.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his long-delayed visit to India will deepen the strategic trade, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Johnson's has stressed that the UK would not look to "lecture" India over its neutral stance in the United Nations or its decision to hike Russian oil imports. The UK has been trying to persuade India to reduce its reliance on Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Addressing the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), Johnson said the trip to Ahmedabad and New Delhi will build on India being invited as a guest country for the G7 Summit hosted by the UK in Cornwall in June last year.
"I will be travelling to India to deepen the strategic trade, defence and people- to-people ties between our two countries, building on India's involvement in the Carbis Bay G7 summit," Johnson told members of Parliament.
It will be Johnson's first major trip to India as Prime Minister after previous visits were postponed due to Covid.
"I will be seeing Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi in Delhi, meeting Indian business people investing in the UK and visiting British investments in India, he said.
Prime Minister Modi had addressed the G7 summit at Carbis Bay virtually as his travel plans were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders met in person later in the year, when Modi travelled to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit in November. This followed Johnson's planned visits to India in 2021 being cancelled twice due to the pandemic situation in either country.
It is expected that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will feature prominently during the bilateral talks between the leaders when Johnson is in New Delhi on Friday.
"This visit is not framed on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Obviously, that is really important but this is a visit we have planned for a very long time. India is an incredibly important partner," Johnson's official spokesperson, who is accompanying him to India, told reporters at Downing Street.
Last month, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited India in an attempt to persuade New Delhi to reduce its reliance on imports from Russia and to cooperate more closely with the UK on trade, defence, energy and food security.
"The Prime Minister has been wanting to make this trip to build our partnership across trade, investment, security and defence, and green energy. We will be discussing all those issues and it is expected that Russia-Ukraine will be on the agenda. But we won't be seeking to sort of lecture India or try and persuade them into one position or another. We will be seeking to work together constructively as an important international partner, the spokesperson said.
Asked if the issue is likely to dominate the closed-door discussions between the two Prime Ministers, the spokesperson asserted that it would be one of many topics.
"Obviously, Russia-Ukraine is a huge priority for the UK at the moment and for the world. It's a global issue that has destablised the economy, the oil markets and international security. So, it would absolutely be on the agenda," the spokesperson said.
Downing Street has reiterated the position that "different countries are in a different position" when it comes to energy security and that the UK accepts that dynamic in relation to levels of Russian oil imports, whether it is in Europe or in India.
Meanwhile, with the third round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations scheduled in Delhi for next week, Johnson's first visit to India as Prime Minister is also expected to push forward trade talks towards an end of the year agreement timeline.
"Both countries have set out an intention to reach an agreement by the end of this year. It's not a fixed deadline, we won't rush it. We would take as long as it takes to reach a good deal for both countries," his spokesperson said.
Thursday, the first day of the visit, will be focused on trade and investment and commercial matters in Ahmedabad, involving a visit to a university and a new business as well as some cultural sightseeing.
In New Delhi on Friday, the UK Prime Minister is scheduled for a ceremonial day of greetings and meetings with Modi and business leaders. Unlike previous prime ministerial visits, he is not accompanied by a business delegation from the UK.
The visit coincides with a crucial vote in the House of Commons on Thursday, when MPs will decide if Johnson should be referred to the Committee of Privileges over whether he knowingly misled Parliament over the partygate scandal involving lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street.
Downing Street dismissed the notion that there was any itinerary reconsideration around the Parliament vote clash with the India visit, which they said has been in the making for some time now and reflects the "importance of the bilateral relationship with India".
As per the British official announcement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting India “as part of the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt”, and to deepen bilateral ties “in the face of global economic challenges and threats from autocratic states”. On his two-day visit to India starting on April 21, Johnson will first go to Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, and the next day proceed to New Delhi where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This broadly means working together for a post-pandemic recovery, how to deal with assertive China, and discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was in India as part of the British ‘diplomatic push on Ukraine’. So all these issues are likely to be emphasised in public statements. But the real issue is going to be a push for an early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement.
India is keen to finalize a trade pact with Britain by October and will seek easier access to visas for skilled workers and students when U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the country later this week, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Johnson, who kicks off a two-day visit starting Thursday, will discuss lowering import duty on British whiskey and scotch in his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the person said, asking not to be identified as the discussions aren’t public. The two leaders are likely to set a deadline for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, the person added.
Boris Johnson will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. A major focus of Mr Johnson's talks with PM Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as the UK is strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s two-day visit to India from Thursday is aimed at ramping up the overall ties between the two countries, especially in the areas of defence and security and trade, and he will not lecture India on how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.
They said a major focus of Johnson’s talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as the United Kingdom is strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region. The people said the UK is ready to extend its cooperation in realising Modi’s vision of making India a hub for defence manufacturing and for the transfer of technologies for joint production of military hardware.
The British prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning. After a series of engagements in Gujarat throughout the day, he will leave for Delhi in the evening. Johnson and Modi will hold extensive talks in Delhi on Friday. On the Ukraine crisis, the people said Johnson is not going to lecture India on its response to the Russian invasion and that he will set out the UK’s perspective on it and listen to New Delhi’s views.
Boris Johnson India Visit LIVE Updates: British PM Boris Johnson signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he was ready to offer more visas to India in return for this year clinching a free-trade deal that could boost annual bilateral trade by billions of pounds. Speaking on the plane on his way to the world's second-most populous country, Johnson signalled he was ready to be more accommodating on an issue that could have stalled the talks.
"I have always been in favour of talented people coming to this country," Johnson told reporters. "We are short to the tune of hundreds of thousands of people in our economy and we need to have a progressive approach and we will." Britain has made getting a trade deal with India one of its post-Brexit priorities as ministers, free from the European Union's common trade policy, look to gear policy towards faster-growing economies around the Indo-Pacific region.
India wants greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain. Any trade deal will likely be contingent on relaxing rules and lowering of fees for Indian students and professionals going to the country.India and former colonial power Britain already share strong trade ties, and more than a million people of Indian origin live in Britain after decades of migration.
Britain wants to tap into the wealth of India's middle classes and their appetite for premium British products such as Scotch whisky. They also hope that India can become a customer of its green technology and that service trade can also be strengthened.Britain has said the trade deal could almost double British exports to India, and by 2035 boost total trade by 28 billion pounds ($38 billion) per year. Total trade in 2019 was worth 23 billion pounds, according to British statistics.
