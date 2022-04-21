English
    UK hopes to clinch Indian free trade deal by year-end: PM Johnson

    Boris Johnson emphasised the need to reduce reliance on foreign oil and gas due to the conflict in Ukraine.

    Reuters
    April 21, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on April 21 during his two-day visit to India that will see him meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 22. (Image: AP)

    Britain hopes to complete a free trade deal with India by the end of this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he emphasised the need to reduce reliance on foreign oil and gas due to the conflict in Ukraine.

    "We’re hoping to complete another free trade agreement with India by theend of the year, by the autumn,"  Boris Johnson told reporters in India’s western state of Gujarat during the start of his two-day visit t the country.

    Boris Johnson in India: Catch live updates 

    India abstained in a UN vote condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, causing concern among major western countries.

    But Johnson’s office had said before his visit that he would not lecture Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. Moscow has called the war a "special operation."

    "India and Russia have, historically, a very different relationship, perhaps than Russia and the UK have had over the last couple of decades. We have to reflect that reality but clearly I’ll be talking about it to Narendra Modi," Johnson said.

    "India and the UK both share anxieties about autocracies around the world. We’re both democracies, and we want to stick together," Johnson said, stressing the need to move away from relying on foreign hydrocarbons.

    "One of the things that we’re talking about is what we can do to build partnerships on hydrogen, on electric vehicles, on offshore wind… there’s also the opportunity for us to deepen our security and defence partnership."



    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Boris Johnson in India #India-UK FTA #PM Modi #PM Modi Boris Johnson meet
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.