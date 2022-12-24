 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blood diamonds: Fear of violence stalls mining operations in MP

Shantanu Guha Ray
Dec 24, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Firms have been unable to operationalise the Buxwaha mine due to tensions whipped up over issues like human displacement, environmental damage, loss of livelihood, and more.

With a potential haul of about 34 million carats of rough diamonds valued at a whopping Rs 55,000 crore, the Bunder diamond block could be among Asia’s largest mines. (Photo: Elia Pellegrini via Unsplash)

Essel Mining and Industries Limited (EMIL), a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla group, has been unable to operationalise a big diamond project in Madhya Pradesh. The Aditya Birla group has a presence in over 36 countries and revenues worth $46 billion.

The mine is inside a forest in Buxwaha, located 200 km from Sanchi, a sleepy town synonymous with stupas — hemispherical structures containing relics of the Buddha.

With a potential haul of about 34 million carats of rough diamonds valued at a whopping Rs 55,000 crore, the Bunder diamond block could be among Asia’s largest mines. It has the potential to make India among the world’s top ten rough diamond producers.

In India, Andhra Pradesh (AP), Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh (MP) are the three states that produce diamonds. Among them, MP accounts for about 90 percent of the country’s diamond resources.

EMIL has flagged its concerns to the MP government, expressing its apprehension about the “violent atmosphere” in the Buxwaha forest and “serious disruptions” caused by a section of the locals under the garb of "environment protection”.

“It is virtually impossible to work in Buxwaha. It is very tough, there are disruptions all around. The atmosphere is not at all conducive,” a top source at Essel Mining told Moneycontrol. “A handful of people are vitiating the atmosphere and creating nuisance, whereas the majority of the villagers want mining to happen,” he said.