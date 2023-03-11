Bengaluru-Mysuru in 75-90 minutes. All you need to know about the new expressway

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway connecting IT and start-up hub Bengaluru and heritage city Mysuru on Sunday.

While Modi has described it as an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory, Union minister of road transport and highways of Nitin Gadkari believes it will improve accessibility to regions such as Srirangapatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, and in turn bolstering their tourism potential.

Here's a primer by Moneycontrol on the things you need to know about the expressway :

Time-saving

The 118Km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on NH-275 is a ten-lane access-controlled highway that cuts down journey time between Karnataka capital Bengaluru and cultural capital of the state, Mysuru from three hours to 75–90 minutes.

Years in making

The highway was constructed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore. The project consists of two packages: Bengaluru – Nidaghatta (58 km) and Nidaghatta – Mysuru (61 km) and was executed by Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL).

The project's foundation stone was laid In March 2018, and it was supposed to be completed by October 2022. It, however, missed multiple deadlines due to reasons ranging from land acquisition issues to Covid-19.

Salient features

The expressway has nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, and four Rail Over Bridges. It has five bypasses around Bidadi, Ramanagara-Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna to avoid traffic congestion in towns along the highway.

Tourism potential

For Bengaluru residents, looking for a weekend getaway to places like Ooty, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Coorg and Kannur, this expressway will make travel time shorter. The expressway holds potential to boost tourism not just in Karnataka, but also in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Toll charges

NHAI had earlier planned to collect toll fee in the Bengaluru - Nidaghatta section after opening of the main lanes but later deferred it till March 14 citing “unavoidable” reasons. The fee for a single journey on this section (Bengaluru-Nidaghatta) ranges from Rs 135 to Rs 880, depending on the category of the vehicles. For instance, toll charge for car/jeep/van was proposed at Rs 135 for single journeys and Rs 205 for return journeys within a single day and Rs 4,525 for monthly pass which would cover 50 single journeys in a month. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha had stated that LMVs including cars may have to pay a toll of Rs 250 for the entire journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

No two-wheelers allowed

In a first for Karnataka, NHAI plans to restrict two-wheelers and slow-moving vehicles like three-wheelers from using the expressway. NHAI officials said this is to prevent accidents as they're more vulnerable.

Choked entry/exit points

While the expressway saves time, there are complaints of major traffic bottlenecks at entry/exit points at Bengaluru (in places like Kumbalgodu) and Mysuru (Outer Ring Road near Manipal hospital junction). Though NHAI had planned a cloverleaf interchange at Manipal hospital junction, it remains delayed.

Livelihood of traders, artisans to be hit

The expressway is likely to adversely affect the livelihoods of traders/artisans in areas like Maddur and Bidadi (food joints) and Channapatna (traditional toy industry), among others, as it does not go through these towns. Bidadi 'thatte idli' and 'Maddur vada' are hugely popular and a favourite pit stop for travellers generally taking the Bengaluru-Mysuru route. Channapatna’s wooden toys, dolls and wares that were conferred with the GI tag too may lose out majorly on buyers. The Centre has plans to set up a crafts village/clusters similar to Delhi Haat along the expressway to protect livelihoods of Channapatna toys artisans, but it's likely to take more than the promised time to fruition.

War over name

The expressway continues to weather wars over its nomenclature. While BJP MP Pratap Simha wanted to name it after river Cauvery, SM Krishna, former CM and BJP member, requested the Centre to name it after Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, the erstwhile ruler of Mysore. Regional outfit JDS, which has a strong presence in the Old Mysore area, is pushing to have it named after former Prime Minister and party’s supremo, HD Deve Gowda, while Vokkaliga Yuva Brigade clamours for it to honour Padma Bhushan awardee seer, Balagangadharanatha Swami. The Centre, however, is yet to make an announcement on the name.

Battle over credit

BJP, which currently governs the state, is pinning hopes on the project yielding election dividends in the Old Mysore region. Meanwhile, Congress and JDS are locked in battle over credit for the highway. While Congress leaders led by former minister HC Mahadevappa on Friday inspected the section stating that their party should be credited for the project, BJP MP Pratap Simha shot down the claims. JDS on its part has put out advertisements in local newspapers declaring the project as the brainchild of their party boss.

Real-estate potential

The expressway has turned Mysuru Road into a preferred destination for real estate buyers. Bengaluru Metro will be extended up to Challaghatta on Mysuru Road by June 2023. One can reach any part of the city from places like Kengeri on Mysuru Road via NICE Road, Metro and Indian railways.

Accident-prone

Even before its inauguration, the highway has witnessed several accidents primarily due to sharp curves and negligence of motorists. Traffic cops have appealed to motorists to be cautious. In case of an emergency, call NHAI's toll-free number 1033.