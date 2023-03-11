 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Bengaluru-Mysuru in 75-90 minutes. All you need to know about the new expressway

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will be inaugurated on Sunday by PM Modi

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway connecting IT and start-up hub Bengaluru and heritage city Mysuru on Sunday.

While Modi has described it as an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory, Union minister of road transport and highways of Nitin Gadkari believes it will improve accessibility to regions such as Srirangapatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, and in turn bolstering their tourism potential.

Here's a primer by Moneycontrol on the things you need to know about the expressway :

Time-saving