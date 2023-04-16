 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atiq Ahmad killing: Assailants wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating gang

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

The accused told police that they wanted to make their name and identity in the state by eliminating the gang of Atiq and Ashraf, and that they will definitely get the benefit in future.

"Since the time we got to know about the police custody of Atiq and Ashraf, we were planning to murder them. So we posed as journalists and when we got the right opportunity, we pulled the trigger and implemented the plan," one of the accused told police. Atiq (60) and his brother Ashraf, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm.

The three men arrested for shooting dead gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad told police that they wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating the gang, according to an FIR.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

"The three assailants have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj," Rajesh Kumar Maurya, SHO, Shahganj police station said on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against them under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC as well as other sections under the Arms Act, he said.