 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Atiq Ahmad, brother killing: UP govt forms 3-member judicial commission; to submit inquiry report in 2 months

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members, officials said in Lucknow.

A man opens fire at Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed as they are being taken for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, on April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 16 constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe into the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf.

The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members, officials said in Lucknow.

The commission will have to submit its report to the government within two months, they said, adding the state home department has constituted the commission under Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead late night on April 15 while being taken for medical checkup in Prayagraj.