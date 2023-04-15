Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while being taken for medical checkup

Atiq Ahmed

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead late night on April 16 while being taken for medical checkup in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad is the father of gangster-turned-politician Asad Ahmad who was killed in encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police in Umesh Pal murder case.

According to the reports, the firing took place inside Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj. News agency PTI reported that two-three people opened fire on them.



Update: Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf killed in firing near medical college in UP's Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/u8C623QH4r

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2023

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. At least two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing.

Both of them had been brought here for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Their last rites were conducted earlier in the day.

On April 13, Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi. Asad was wanted in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal. The operation was carried out by the UP Police's Special Task Force (STF).

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

(With agency inputs)