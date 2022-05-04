Alstom to deliver India's first semi high speed Regional Rapid Transit System train set this week

Alstom (erstwhile Bombardier) is all set to deliver India's first semi-high speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train set to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the implementing agency of the RRTS soon, sources said..

Official sources said that the event to mark the handing over of the six-car train set will take place at Alstom's Savli Plant in Gujarat in the presence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Puri, NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh and senior officials from Alstom and MoHUA on May 7.

Alstom officials told Moneycontrol that the manufacturing and delivery of the trains are progressing as per the timeline and there is no delay. NCRTC is gearing up for commencing the trial run on the 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai this year while the section will be open for commuters early next year.

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will boast a 180 kmph design speed, the first of its kind rolling stock in India for the regional transit system. The trains will be available every 5-10 minutes and cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes with 14 stoppages. The daily expected ridership of the corridor is around 800,000 passengers. The infrastructure will also be used for providing local transit services between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot Station with 13 stations (including four common stations for both RRTS and Metro- Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram) over a 21 km distance.

According to the NCRTC, the modern RRTS trains will have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system and other amenities. The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have standard as well as premium class (one coach per train) along with one coach reserved for women commuters.

The work on the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is in full swing, which will have 25 stations in total, including two depots at Duhai and Modipuram and one stabling yard at Jangpura.

The NCRTC had awarded the contract for manufacturing and maintenance of 210 commuter and intracity coaches for the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System to Bombardier in 2020. The contract was valued at approximately Rs 2,577 crore ($340 million) and has a provision to exercise an option of placing an order for additional 90 cars.