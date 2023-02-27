Almost Rs 2.5 lakh crore transferred to bank accounts under PM KISAN scheme yet: PM Modi

On February 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 13th instalment of over Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, providing direct benefit transfer to more than eight crore beneficiaries during his visit to Karnataka.

The scheme, which began in December 2018 and is funded by the Government of India, provides eligible farmer families with Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The PM said that the BJP government has raised the agriculture budget by 5 times and is connecting farmers with technology to prepare them for the future. However, the exclusions from the scheme include former and present holders of constitutional posts, ministers, government officers, and professionals like doctors and lawyers.

PM Modi stressed on the importance of Aadhar cards and Jan dhan bank accounts, saying that the step would not have been possible without the two schemes.

He also spoke about the International Year of Millets, emphasising the importance of cultivating them as they are nutritious and can face climate change. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of a rail line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha section at Belagavi and six multi-village scheme projects under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi, which will benefit about 8.8 lakh people living in over 315 villages.

PM Modi held a mega roadshow after inaugurating the Shivamogga airport, with assembly polls in Karnataka to be held in May.

Moneycontrol News