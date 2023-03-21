 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A new programme allows Kerala’s elderly to check out with dignity

PK Krishnakumar
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Vayogen, a unique programme, allows people to pre-secure their final days, by extending total care for 700 days in the last stages of life. Besides rent, food, laundry and medical care, it includes free assistance for will creation, property and funeral management.

It’s a problem Japan has faced for decades and addressed. In recent years, Kerala, too, has been grappling with the same problem, albeit silently. Now, Kochouseph Chittilappilly, the founder of the Rs 3,500 crore V-Guard Industries, has brought it to the forefront. When Chittilappilly decided to accept the first membership card of Vayogen, a unique programme that allows people to pre-secure the last stages of their life, he shone the spotlight on Kerala’s growing population of elderly people and the alienation they suffer. (The name Vayogen has been derived from the Malayalam word vayojanam, which means old people.)

Vayogen founder Joseph Alex, who already runs two hospices in Kochi, claims that this concept has not been tried elsewhere. With Vayogen you can advance-book the medical care needed for a specified period in 10-20 years through a payment ranging from Rs 5-10 lakh.

Chittilappilly liked the concept when Alex approached him and took a platinum card for Rs 10 lakh, which ensures total care for 700 days in the last stages of life. Besides rent, food, laundry and medical care, this includes free assistance for will creation, property and funeral management.

While the Rs 10-lakh platinum programme permits all these facilities free for four people, the Rs 5 lakh gold plan allows this for 350 days for two persons.