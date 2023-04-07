 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

World Health Day 2023 | The benefits of aromatherapy, healing with fragrances

Nivi Shrivastava
Apr 07, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

World Health Day 2023: Numerous studies have established the benefits of aromatherapy in healing respiratory issues, congestion and emotional well-being without non-invasive treatments

Aromatherapy is now being used as an alternative treatment for health concerns such as asthma, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and menstrual issues (Image: Pixabay)

Post-pandemic, when everyone is looking for sustainable ways of healing and relaxing, aromatherapy comes in highly recommended by experts. Numerous studies have proved that it can provide a range of benefits for healing respiratory issues, congestion and emotional well-being without non-invasive treatments.

Natural wonders

The holistic and natural benefits of essential oils, perfume oils, and diffusers make them instant mood enhancers. The aromatic substances that are sourced from plant extracts and treated in chemical-free environments are considered pure and planet-friendly.

Says perfumer Rupal Shabnam Tyagi, a certified aromatherapy practitioner and Director of Wikka, "Aromatherapy is immensely popular because it is a holistic treatment by simple ways like smell and external application. This age-old therapy is phytotherapeutic (the practice of using plants, and herbs for medicinal purposes to cure diseases) that creates harmony in life by addressing both mental and physical state of being. It is non-invasive and best for people who prefer to avoid pharmaceutical drugs and their potential side effects."