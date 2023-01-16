 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Study linking bivalent vaccines with stroke: Govt says no signals of concern seen in India

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 16, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

Last week, the CDC and US FDA had said that Pfizer and BioNTech's updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines could be linked to a type of brain (ischemic) stroke in people aged 65 and older

Representative image.

Days after a study on bivalent vaccines signalled a potential linkage to brain strokes in the United States, government officials in India said the analysis of adverse events following immunisation through COVID-19 vaccines in the country has showed no signals of concern.

“We haven’t administered the mRNA vaccines in India. So, any link of this study with Indians would be vague. However, if you talk about the adverse event following immunisation (AEFI), analysis has shown no signals of concerns in the country,” a senior official from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) told Moneycontrol.

Last week, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had flagged that Pfizer and BioNTech's updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines could be linked to a type of brain (ischemic) stroke in people aged 65 and older.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
“Although the totality of the data currently suggests that it is very unlikely that the signal in VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink) represents a true clinical risk, we believe it is important to share this information with the public,” the FDA said in a statement.

The FDA has said this preliminary signal has not been identified with Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC and FDA said it will continue to evaluate additional data from these and other vaccine safety systems.