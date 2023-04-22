How to get clear skin naturally: Ditch the chemicals, build your skincare routine with these ingredients

Here's a rule of thumb when it comes to building a skincare routine: Just like you work hard on your exercises and follow a strictly healthy diet, your skin, too, needs your utmost attention. Of course, you never cut corners while putting your kit together, and are careful your skin is never exposed to harmful chemical products. While many chemically-induced concoctions promise superfast solutions to your problems, patience and due-diligence is key to a safe skincare regimen. On this Earth Day, we take a look at some organic or natural skincare routines, recommended by Dr Monica Kapoor, celebrity cosmetologist and Director of Flawless Cosmetic Clinic & ILACAD Institute, and Dr. Sandeep Babbar Medical Director and Dermatologist from Revyve Skin, Hair and Nail Clinic, Faridabad. Watch out for these natural ingredients in the products you buy for your skincare routine the next time.

Aloe Vera

(Image: Pixabay)

A popular natural ingredient, it contains antioxidants, enzymes, and vitamins that help moisturise and soothe the skin, reduce inflammation, and improve your skin's elasticity. Aloe Vera also has antibacterial properties that can help prevent acne and skin infections.

Honey

(Image: Pixabay)

Honey has been used in skincare for centuries due to its antibacterial and antioxidant properties. An excellent natural moisturiser, it helps improve the skin's texture and prevent acne. Honey is also rich in antioxidants that can protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Tea Tree Oil

(Image: Pixabay)

A potent natural ingredient, it has antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat acne, psoriasis, and eczema. Tea tree oil can also help reduce skin irritation and redness.

Rosehip Oil

Rosehip oil is a natural ingredient that is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids. It can help improve the skin's texture, reduce the appearance of scars and wrinkles, and even out skin tone. Rosehip oil is also an excellent moisturiser that can help hydrate the skin and reduce inflammation.

Vitamin C

(Image: Pexels)

Due to its high antioxidant content, vitamin C fights hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. It controls melanin synthesis, preventing the development of dark patches as a result of acne or sun exposure. Additionally, it lightens any existing dark spots, which ultimately makes the skin appear brighter. It works best when applied in the morning because it helps with sun protection. Citrus fruits like oranges, kiwi, lemon strawberries and grapefruit, tomatoes, bell peppers, etc are all natural sources of vitamin C.

Coffee

Yes, you heard it right. Coffee actually affects both people and their skin in the same way. It gives you a boost of energy, awakens you, and makes it simpler for you to get through the day. It also eliminates under-eye circles. One popular way to get rid of dark circles is to apply coffee topically beneath the eyes. You might not be aware, though, that coffee seed oil hydrates, softens, and refreshes your face, giving you instantly brighter skin.

Turmeric

Turmeric has been demonstrated to have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-neoplastic (ie, inhibits tumour growth in melanoma) characteristics in addition to being a powerful antioxidant. Additionally, it has been used to treat several skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis, burns, wounds, and acne. Turmeric has also demonstrated promise in the treatment of skin photoaging, or the loss of the skin's youthful appearance, and treating sun damage.

Apart from these, you can also look for Shea Butter which is rich in vitamins and fatty acids. It can help improve the skin's elasticity, reduce the appearance of stretch marks and protect the skin from UV damage. Avocado Oil is another great way of giving radiance to your skin as it is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants. It can help improve skin elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and even out skin tone.