How to get clear skin naturally: Ditch the chemicals, build your skincare routine with these ingredients

Nivedita
Apr 22, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Best skincare routine: From creams that promise instant fixes to ones that protect you from UV rays, it's difficult to sort through all the noise. Always opt for natural ingredients.

(Image: Pexels)

Here's a rule of thumb when it comes to building a skincare routine: Just like you work hard on your exercises and follow a strictly healthy diet, your skin, too, needs your utmost attention. Of course, you never cut corners while putting your kit together, and are careful your skin is never exposed to harmful chemical products. While many chemically-induced concoctions promise superfast solutions to your problems, patience and due-diligence is key to a safe skincare regimen. On this Earth Day, we take a look at some organic or natural skincare routines, recommended by Dr Monica Kapoor, celebrity cosmetologist and Director of Flawless Cosmetic Clinic & ILACAD Institute, and Dr. Sandeep Babbar Medical Director and Dermatologist from Revyve Skin, Hair and Nail Clinic, Faridabad. Watch out for these natural ingredients in the products you buy for your skincare routine the next time.

Aloe Vera

(Image: Pixabay)

A popular natural ingredient, it contains antioxidants, enzymes, and vitamins that help moisturise and soothe the skin, reduce inflammation, and improve your skin's elasticity. Aloe Vera also has antibacterial properties that can help prevent acne and skin infections.