 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Healing Space | Good touch, bad touch, ambiguous touch

Gayatri
Apr 15, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

How to teach your children to be wary of touch and why.

The onus is on the adults in the room to refrain from inflicting sexualized behaviour on a child. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

There has been considerable awareness of good touch and bad touch over the past couple of decades. Teaching the difference between them allows those who work with sensitive populations to combat Child Sexual Abuse before it has a chance to take root, when before, a whole lot of children spent years being groomed into sexual abuse before the prevalence was discovered by a parent or teacher.

Read more here

According to WHO, UNICEF statistics, India contains 19 percent of the world’s children and according to a Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) study in 2007, 42 percent of girls and 20 percent boys under the age of 18 face inappropriate contact at some point and with varying severity. Only 36.5 percent of such crimes against children are ever registered, mostly because a great number of predators are known to the child or their family and such cases are typically hushed up.