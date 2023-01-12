 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happy New Year for gyms as memberships bulk up in January

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 12, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

While a surge in enrolments is par for the course, the difference this time around is the increased health awareness in the wake of the pandemic that should contribute to stickiness.

The spike in memberships this January has been twice that seen in pre-pandemic times, said Nawaz Shaikh, a wellness expert and founder of FITX Transformation. Source: Reuters

Signing up for a gym membership is a New Year’s resolution for many but for 30-year-old Akash Mehta, a resident of Bengaluru, fitness became the top priority for a fresh start in 2023.gy

The Covid-19 pandemic made us realise that staying healthy is important, said Mehta. "While the plan was to take up a gym membership a few years back, I was stalling. Then came the pandemic and that delayed the plan. So my New Year's resolution for 2023 was to be part of a gym."

Like Mehta, more people have become conscious about their health and this has led to a double-digit increase in the number of gym membership sign-ups in January versus the same period in pre-Covid times, said gym owners.

Health conscious

“We’ve seen an approximately 25 percent increase (this January) of new members compared to usual January numbers,” said Kris Gethin, a trainer who has worked with Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, and is the owner of Kris Gethin Gyms.

The spike in memberships this January has been twice that seen in pre-pandemic times, said Nawaz Shaikh, a wellness expert and founder of FITX Transformation. “The difference is that back then people didn’t take health and wellness as seriously as they are taking now," he said.