Do you wake up multiple times in the night to pee? It could be a warning sign

Nivedita
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

Nocturia is often described as the most bothersome of all urinary symptoms and is also one of the most common

Nocturia can lead to complications such as dehydration, urinary tract infections, and even kidney damage (Image: Pixabay)

Nocturia, or the need to urinate frequently during the night, can be a sign of underlying health issues, apart from significantly impacting your quality of life. While it is common for many people to wake up once during the night to use the restroom, frequent nighttime urination can disrupt sleep and cause fatigue, irritability, and other health problems.

Why nocturia needs attention?

Doctors say nocturia could be because of a number of underlying medical conditions, including diabetes, kidney or bladder problems, prostate issues or even medication side-effects. It is important, therefore, to seek medical evaluation at the earliest, says Dr. Srikanth, Consultant Urologist, Uro-Oncologist, Uro-gynecologist and Robotic Surgeon at AASRA Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Problems Nocturia can lead to