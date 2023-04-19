 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Benefits of cocoa butter, your go-to friend for that perfect head-to-toe pampering

Nivedita
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Benefits of cocoa butter: More than satisfying your chocolate cravings, cocoa butter is a skin-loving treat you need. Good for all skin types, it works its magic on stretch marks and scars effectively

Also called Theobroma oil, it is extracted from healthy cocoa beans (Image: Pixabay)

Ready for some skin-sensational sweetness? Look no further than cocoa butter, nature's chocolicious beauty secret. This luscious ingredient isn't just for satisfying your chocolate cravings but it's also a skin-loving treat that can leave you feeling smooth, soft, and oh-so-happy.

Where does cocoa butter come from?

It also goes by the name of Theobroma oil and is extracted from healthy cocoa beans, says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics. “This ingredient has been part of cosmetic and medicinal skin care for more than 2000 years. Cocoa butter is full of phytochemicals, antioxidants, and emollients that make it highly beneficial for the skin. It is also a good source of magnesium, copper, potassium, iron, and other minerals,” says Kapoor.