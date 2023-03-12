 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are protein powders safe? Read the label before you start taking them

Shilpi Madan
Mar 12, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Proteins are essential for muscle building and repair. (Photo by Julia Larson via Pexels)

Proteins are one of the three macronutrients we need – along with carbohydrates and fats. For most people, a healthy balanced diet has sufficient quantities of all three. For vegans and people interested to build more muscle, among others, protein powders are touted as the easiest quick fix to get more protein amidst our rushed urban lives. But do these powders have health risks?

Lately, some researchers have found traces of heavy metals in protein powders that can cause liver injury. It's important to check the ingredients and health warnings on a protein powder pack you are considering - not just for allergens, additives like sweeteners and animal proteins (if you are vegetarian or vegan) but also any chemicals or elements, and check with your doctor about their safety first.

How to pick a protein powder and how much to take?