AI in healthcare: Uses, types, ecosystem, and Indian companies offering AI-driven healthcare solutions

Nivash Jeevanandam
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

AI has the potential to revolutionize healthcare in a variety of ways. Challenges and trends in AI-driven healthcare in India.

India has 64 doctors per 100,000 individuals compared with the global average of roughly 150 per 100,000. We need more high-quality diagnostic services, especially in rural India, where over 70 percent of the population lives. AI can play a major role in this. (Photo: RF Studio via Pexels)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize healthcare in a variety of ways. For example, it can transform massive amounts of patient data into meaningful information, improve public health surveillance, speed up health responses, and provide leaner, faster, and more targeted research and development.

AI could help in healthcare by mining medical records, making treatment plans, predicting health events, helping with repetitive tasks, doing online consultations, helping doctors make decisions, managing medications, making new drugs, helping people make healthier decisions and choices, and solving public health problems, among other things.

AI in healthcare, in particular, can help clinicians by automating clinical paperwork and image analysis and assisting with virtual observation, diagnosis, and patient outreach. In addition, AI could be beneficial in places like rural and remote areas where few people work.

The following are some of the typical applications of healthcare: