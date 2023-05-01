 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Farm Uneasy | Two-fold rise in production costs jar farmer profits

Pallavi Singhal
May 01, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

A two-fold rise in production costs in the past few years is eating into farmers' profits, bringing down their gains to a significantly low amount. This has been specially devastating for small farmers, which amount to 85 percent of farming community of the country.

Indian farmers continue to stay heavily reliant on chemicals for farming, who's prices are taking steep rise. Experts say organic, sustainable farming is the only for forward.

Vijendar Singh (55), who owns 5 acres of land in Bazida Jattan village of Haryana’s Karnal, used to spend about Rs 10,000 as input cost for per acre of wheat sown including seeds, raw material and labour in the year 2016-17 but now his input expenditure has doubled to stand at Rs 20,000. This is the case with hundreds and thousands of farmers across the states of Punjab and Haryana - who say that production costs have risen twice over the past few years.

Let’s begin with the prices for a bag of wheat seeds. While a 40kg bag of seeds for wheat used to cost anywhere between Rs 800-1200 per bag in 2016-17, the prices have now risen to Rs 2000 per bag.

The cost of DAP fertiliser has tripled, rising from Rs 450, to Rs 1350 per bag now. The prices for urea however, have remained the same due to government intervention as it continues to give heavy subsidies on the essential nutrient.

Labour costs too have doubled, say farmers, stating that the labour earlier took Rs 1500 per day for sowing, which has now risen to Rs 3200 per day.