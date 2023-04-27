 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Farm Uneasy: Despite push towards access to formal credit, most farmers continue to rely on middlemen for loans

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

To meet their growing expenditure, from daily needs and health emergencies to weddings and sending their children abroad for studies, farmers rely on Arhtiyas despite the heavy interest they pay. Arhtiyas remain crucial for the farm economy of Punjab and Haryana 

Anita Sudkan a Haryana based farmer continues to remain indebted to her arhtiya for the past seven years

When Anita Sudkan (40), a farmer in Haryana’s Sudkain Kalan village, needed an emergency loan for treatment of a liver ailment, it was not a bank she approached.

Sudkan went instead to her Arhtiya (commission agent), who sent an aide with the Rs 20,000 she needed for treatment at a private hospital in the Kaithal district, almost 45 kilometres away from her home in Jind.

It has been seven years since then, but she is still repaying the Rs 4 lakh she has borrowed on top of the Rs.20,000.

“People in villages maintain a passbook with their Arhtiya. Every time we take money from them, the amount is added to it. All our grains and our crop output goes to them anyway. They deduct the amount of interest or initial loan after discussion with us and give us our remaining profits,” Sudkan says.